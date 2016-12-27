SPORTS

Former UH player and son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested on drug charge
EMBED </>More News Videos

D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork arrested on drug charge in Galveston County. (Galveston County)

FRIENDSWOOD, TX (KTRK) --
Former University of Houston football player D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested last week, according to Galveston County court records.

Holmes-Wilfork, 19, is the son of Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork. As a freshman, he spent the last season at safety for the Cougars.

According to documents, Holmes-Wilfork was arrested in Friendswood on December 21 after the car he was in failed to stop at a stop sign.

Court documents state that officers searched the vehicle and found a blue backpack with marijuana and a prescription-type bottle with a "thick liquid that had a smell similar to cough syrup."

Holmes-Wilfork, a passenger in the car, told police that the backpack belonged to him and that the liquid was "lean," also known as codeine.

He was taken to the Friendswood City jail with bond set at $10,000.

UH Athletics released the following statement:

"We are aware of the situation and D'Aundre is no longer a part of the Houston Football program."
Related Topics:
sportsuniversity of houstoncollege footballdrug arrestmarijuanaFriendswood
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
How the 'Hail Mary' football pass got its name
Lions want NFL to review A'Shawn Robinson's flagged tackle of Ezekiel Elliott
Jonathan Taylor pleads guilty, sentenced to 3 years probation
Warriors' Kevin Durant says NBA report throws officials under bus
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
Trump Tower evacuated due to suspicious package
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of underage girls
Where are the sex offenders?
Show More
Prosecutors: Paul Wall, Baby Bash promoted 'secret smoke session'
Woman's body dumped near children's park
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
More News
Top Video
Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of underage girls
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
11-year-old boy receives adoption certificate for Christmas
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
More Video