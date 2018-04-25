  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Eyewitness News broadcasts
SPORTS

'A post no parent ever wants to make': Former Texans player Owen Daniels reveals son battling cancer

Former Texans player Owen Daniels reveals son is battling cancer. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Texans player Owen Daniels and his wife, Angela, recently revealed a diagnosis that no parent ever wants to hear.

"A post no parent ever wants to make. A sentence no person ever wants to utter. My child has cancer," Angela wrote on Instagram.

The post states that their son, Henry, has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma.



"We will come out of this stronger, and, most importantly, Henry will come out the other end of this even stronger and with his positive attitude intact because of you. We start chemotherapy tomorrow," the post stated.

You can follow Henry's journey here.

