HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --When former Houston Dynamo player Mike Chabala retired from the MLS, the fitness fanatic was at a crossroads. He wanted to stay active in soccer and not lose that connection players have with the locker room, and he had the brilliant idea of mixing his two loves, fitness and soccer.
With that, Sphere -- a nonstop, soccer-inspired fitness class -- was born.
Chabala has recruited many of the top soccer players in the area to help coach his class. Many of those players, including Chabala, teamed up to participate in the Neymar's Five U.S. tournament.
His team won the Houston division, and this weekend played in the national championships in Miami.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff