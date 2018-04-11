SPORTS

Five facts about Texans' shutdown corner Kareem Jackson

5 facts about Kareem Jackson (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
With three of his 14 career interceptions returned for a touchdown, cornerback Kareem Jackson is a certified star of the Texans defense.

Here are five facts about Jackson:
  • Kareem Jackson was drafted in the first round by the Houston Texans in 2010.
  • Won the 2009 BCS Championship while playing for the University of Alabama.
  • He grew up in Macon, Georgia.
  • In 2017, he launched his own clothing line, Fly Guy Clothing Co.
  • The 2018 season will be Kareem's ninth with the Texans.
