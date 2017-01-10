KATY, TX (KTRK) --The University Interscholastic League is investigating a fight that involved players at a Katy ISD basketball game.
An ABC13 Eyewitness Viewer sent the video of a brawl between Katy High School and Tompkins High School on Friday.
Katy ISD said the fight happened in the final seconds of the game.
FULL VIDEO: Fight at Katy ISD basketball game
The district held an emergency meeting to determine disciplinary action and referred the incident to the UIL.
Katy ISD released a statement about the fight:
On Friday, January 6th, several Katy ISD basketball players were involved in an altercation which took place seconds before the school game was set to conclude. School administrators intervened immediately and restored order. None of the students involved in the altercation, nor the bystanders, were seriously injured.
These types of incidents are taken very seriously. Within 24 hours, the school administration and District officials met in an emergency meeting to determine disciplinary action. Because the incident happened among Katy ISD basketball players the matter has also been referred to the UIL District Executive Committee.
The District is greatly disappointed in the decisions taken by our players, which have now circulated on some social media platforms. At Katy ISD, the safety of all students and staff is top priority, and we will work to ensure these types of incidents do not occur again. We ask parents to join us as we use this as an opportunity to teach our students better sportsmanship and self-discipline.