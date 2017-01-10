SPORTS

UIL investigating fight that involved players at Katy ISD basketball game
EMBED </>More News Videos

UIL investigating after fight involving players in Katy ISD. (KTRK)

KATY, TX (KTRK) --
The University Interscholastic League is investigating a fight that involved players at a Katy ISD basketball game.

An ABC13 Eyewitness Viewer sent the video of a brawl between Katy High School and Tompkins High School on Friday.

Katy ISD said the fight happened in the final seconds of the game.

FULL VIDEO: Fight at Katy ISD basketball game

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fight breaks out at game between Katy HS and Tompkins



The district held an emergency meeting to determine disciplinary action and referred the incident to the UIL.

Katy ISD released a statement about the fight:

On Friday, January 6th, several Katy ISD basketball players were involved in an altercation which took place seconds before the school game was set to conclude. School administrators intervened immediately and restored order. None of the students involved in the altercation, nor the bystanders, were seriously injured.

These types of incidents are taken very seriously. Within 24 hours, the school administration and District officials met in an emergency meeting to determine disciplinary action. Because the incident happened among Katy ISD basketball players the matter has also been referred to the UIL District Executive Committee.

The District is greatly disappointed in the decisions taken by our players, which have now circulated on some social media platforms. At Katy ISD, the safety of all students and staff is top priority, and we will work to ensure these types of incidents do not occur again. We ask parents to join us as we use this as an opportunity to teach our students better sportsmanship and self-discipline.
Related Topics:
sportsbasketballfighthigh school sportsKaty
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Steve Sarkisian says OC transition didn't have much impact on Tide
Clemson QB Deshaun Watson declares for NFL draft: 'It's my time to go'
Alabama early favorite to win next season's college football national championship
Clemson defeats Alabama 35-31 to win national title
More Sports
Top Stories
Deputies: Shooter kills man after fight over tennis shoes
Harris County deputy accused of obscenity
1 person injured in refinery tank farm fire in Channelview
Lawmakers zero in on 'bathroom' bill and marijuana
911 operator takes daughter's call about house fire
Clemson defeats Alabama 35-31 to win national title
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Show More
Businesses concerned about HPD's storefront moving
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
Man injured after confronting two with a gun
The cost of raising a child? More than $230K
Tips learned from the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting
More News
Top Video
911 operator takes daughter's call about house fire
Businesses concerned about HPD's storefront moving
Harris County deputy accused of obscenity
Two people shot in parking lot of auto store
More Video