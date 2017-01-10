The University Interscholastic League is investigating a fight that involved players at a Katy ISD basketball game.An ABC13 Eyewitness Viewer sent the video of a brawl between Katy High School and Tompkins High School on Friday.Katy ISD said the fight happened in the final seconds of the game.The district held an emergency meeting to determine disciplinary action and referred the incident to the UIL.Katy ISD released a statement about the fight: