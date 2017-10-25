

He was born Feb 20, 1983.



He played for the Detroit Tigers for almost a decade.



Verlander was named the American League Rookie of the Year with the Detroit Tigers in 2006.



In 2007, he pitched the first ever no-hitter at Detroit's Comerica Park.

He struck out 27 batters and walked 4.

Verlander was named the 2011 AL Cy Young Award winner by a unanimous vote,

the first unanimous vote since 2006.

Also in 2011 was voted American League MVP.



In 28 starts this season, Verlander is 10-8 with a 3.82 ERA.



His contract guarantees his $28 million per season through 2019.



Founded the Wins For Warriors Foundation to support veteran-related causes, and donated more than $2 million.



He proposed to model and then-girlfriend Kate Upton in 2016.

Pitcher Justin Verlander was traded to the Houston Astros from the Detroit Tigers in August and was named ALCS Championship MVP.Here are a few things to know about the Astros' newest pitcher.