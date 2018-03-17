SPORTS

Fans welcome TSU's basketball team back to Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans welcome TSU's basketball team back to Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas Southern fans were waiting at H&PE Arena when the team arrived on campus Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers run in the NCAA Tournament came up short Friday, with a 102-83 loss to Xavier.

Still, fans said they are proud.

EMBED More News Videos

TSU goes home after 102-83 loss vs. No. 1 Xavier



"I've watched our Tigers play and I've watched us deal with a lot of adversity for years. I'm very, very proud of them," Taressa Lincoln said. "They never gave up last night."

Not all is lost for the Tigers this season.

The team won its first NCAA Tournament game in program history with a win over North Carolina Central.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportstexas southern universitymarch madnessHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
Jose Altuve finalizes 7-year, $163.5M deal with Astros
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
More Sports
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Top Video
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Artist's mannequin-filled house for sale in Richmond
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
More Video