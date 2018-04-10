SPORTS
Fans get last look at Houston Astrodome before renovation

HOUSTON -- Thousands of Houston Astrodome fans celebrated the 53rd anniversary of the now-vacant stadium with a last look inside before a $105 million redevelopment begins.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Monday's "Domecoming" party included displays of memorabilia and fans wearing jerseys and T-shirts from years past.

Harris County Judge Ed Emmett reminisced about being in high school in 1966 and paying $1 to tour the Astrodome, formerly home to baseball's Astros and the NFL's Oilers.

The county-owned Astrodome opened in 1965 but has been vacant for 19 years. It closed to all events in 2009.

County commissioners in February approved renovations to include about 1,400 parking spaces and upgrades for festivals, conferences and other commercial use. Parking revenue, hotel occupancy taxes and county general funds will cover the cost.
