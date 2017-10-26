HOUSTON ASTROS

Fans excited to welcome their 'Stros back home

Astros fans excited to welcome their team home to Houston.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Any number of words can describe Game 2: Insane, exciting, or even magical.

We prefer to just call it historic.

Astros fans are most likely running on adrenaline this morning after staying up late for that wild finish.

Fans packed Minute Maid Park Wednesday to watch the game on the big screens.

The crowd was on their feet as they watched their 'Stros win their first World Series game in dramatic fashion.

Plenty of those fans had huge predictions for how the rest of the series will play out.

The team is expected to arrive back at Minute Maid Park early this morning, and Eyewitness News reporter Courtney Fischer is live at the ballpark all morning on ABC13 awaiting their arrival.

If Wednesday night was any indication, Game 3 will be a madhouse down at the stadium.

