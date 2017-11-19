EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2667051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This might be one of the most unique pieces of art inspired by the Astros' World Series victory.

The store closed at 9:30 Sunday night, but the crowd outside continued to grow.Astros fans pitched tents and huddled under blankets in advance of Jose Altuve's appearance Monday evening at Academy Sports in Katy.Nearly 160 people had claimed their spots on the sidewalk around the building by closing time, but an hour later, the line extended behind the store.One woman heard about the autograph opportunity on Sunday morning, and drove with her children from Austin to see the American League MVP who's become a fan favorite."Who wouldn't do this for him?" said one woman.Within a few minutes, complete strangers considered themselves friends, united by the goal of meeting their favorite Houston Astro who played a big role in the World Series win.An Academy Sports representative said 300 "placeholders' will be given out two hours before Altuve's scheduled arrival at 5:30 p.m. Monday. That will allow people who camp out overnight to opportunity to leave and return in time for the appearance. It does not guarantee that everyone will be able to get an autograph because the appearance is set for only one hour. The number of autographs he signs will depend on how quickly the line moves.He will not sign any items, such as baseballs or jerseys, according to the representative. Instead, Academy will provide posters for Altuve to autograph.The Academy store is located near I-10 and the Grand Parkway in Katy.