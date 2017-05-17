SPORTS

ESPN taps 1st woman to call NFL game in decades

For the first time in decades, a woman will call a nationally television NFL game. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

BRISTOL, Connecticut --
ESPN has tapped Beth Mowins to call the second part of a season-opening "Monday Night Football" doubleheader in September, making her the first woman do play-by-play duties on an NFL game in 30 years.

The network says Mowins will team with former NFL Coach Rex Ryan when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Denver Broncos on Sept. 11.

Mowins joined ESPN in 1994 and has called college football for the network since 2005. She has also done play-by-play for locally broadcast preseason Oakland Raiders games.

ESPN Senior Vice President Stephanie Druley says Mowins "deserves this opportunity."

Ryan came to ESPN after being fired by the Buffalo Bills last year. He also coached the New York Jets.

The last woman to call an NFL game was NBC's Gayle Sierens in 1987.

Editor's Note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and of this station.

(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
