HOUSTON TEXANS

D'Onta Foreman of Houston Texans meets with fans as part of fatherhood event

EMBED </>More Videos

D'Onta Foreman to host event at Children's Museum (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Current Houston Texan and former Texas Longhorn, D'Onta Foreman , met with fans Friday at the Children's Museum of Houston.

While there to engage the Texans faithful, Foreman's main purpose was to speak on the importance of fatherhood. He publicly supports fathers through his organization, the D'Onta Foreman Family Foundation.

Foreman urges fathers to stay involved in their children's lives any way possible.

For more information on the foundation, visit the organization's Twitter page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexanschildrenHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
Texans put in work with a longer practice session Saturday
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
Texans players mess around in the rain after practice
Texans think strength and defense 1 week from preseason game
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News