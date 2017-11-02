HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice and is out for the rest of the season, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Test performed on-site revealed the tear. According to Adam Schefter, Watson went down on a normal drill while running a read option.
Tom Savage will start for the Texans Sunday against the Colts.
Since starting in September, Watson has re-energized the Texans offense. He has helped make the Texans the highest-scoring team in the NFL this season, with 30.7 points per game this season.
Watson was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month.
Last week, Watson completed 63 percent of his passes for 402 yards against the Seattle Seahawks.
.@AdamSchefter reports on Texans QB Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury. pic.twitter.com/8r9CYzETcb— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 2, 2017
Drafted in the first round by the Texans, Watson has captured the heart of Houstonians with his work off the field.
Watson donated his first NFL game check to three cafeteria workers who were impacted by Hurricane Harvey.
"I wanted to give my first game check to y'all to help y'all out, some type of way," Watson told the workers.
The NFL Network first reported the news of Watson's injury.
