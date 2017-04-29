HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --There is the old cliché and a line that goes, "Mama, loving you is like food to my soul."
Yes, it is.
For the Texans first-round draft pick Deshaun Watson, his mother, Deann, has been one of his biggest supporters in life.
"I just do what a mother's supposed to do," Deann told ESPN. "That's love their children and support them in whatever they do."
On Saturday, Deshaun did what a son is supposed to do: return the love.
"Happy birthday Mama! I love you and you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! Had to cop her the '17 Jag," he wrote on Twitter.
Happy Birthday Mama! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! "Had to cop her the '17 Jag" ??? pic.twitter.com/gVE2wzzh6k— Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 29, 2017
Deann was diagnosed with tongue cancer when Deshaun was in high school. Her diagnosis required doctors to surgically remove her tongue.
Even through her battles, Deann found a way to provide for her family. Deshaun was brought to tears shortly after the draft while reading a letter from her.
Incredible moment.@DeshaunWatson4 is brought to tears as he reads a letter from his mom. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8Z0QMTfuxT— NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2017
"My mom, she's my rock," Deshaun said on Friday. "She's the one that raised me. Single-parent mom of four kids and the struggles that we went through, it was tough. My whole family plays a big part of my support cast, and it's just been awesome to have them in my life."
