SPORTS
espn

D.C. United scores in 97th minute to draw with Dynamo

ESPN staff
Luciano Acosta scored in the 97th minute to give D.C. United a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

Alberth Elis took advantage of two D.C. blunders in as many minutes to give Houston a 2-0 lead in the first half. He scored for the second straight game by picking off a poor back pass fromYamil Asad for the breakthrough, then a minute later intercepted aFrederic Brillant pass and fedMauro Manotas for a second goal.

But Darren Mattocks cut inside to get a goal back for United five minutes after half-time, and Acosta, making his first start of the season after a suspension, fired a first-time shot after the ball fell to him following a late set piece to net the equalizer.

The game was played at the tiny Maryland SoccerPlex while United nears the completion of its new Audi Field, and the attendance was announced at 5,128 fans.

United is still looking for a win after two draws and a a defeat in its opening three games, while Houston now has a win, loss and draw to begin the season.

Related Video
D.C. United 2-2 Houston: Acosta's equalizer earns point - Via MLS
D.C. United 2-2 Houston: Acosta's equalizer earns point - Via MLS
Second-half goals from Darren Mattocks and Luciano Acosta offset the Dynamo's early lead in D.C.'s home-opener at Maryland SoccerPlex.

Related Topics:
sportsespnmajor league soccerhouston dynamodc united
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Astros to sell 112 World Championship fan rings tomorrow
Tyrann Mathieu happy to get 'fresh start' with Texans
CP3 vows to pay for Green's fine after altercation
Jose Altuve finalizes 7-year, $163.5M deal with Astros
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
More Sports
Top Stories
Houses evacuated after suspicious box found at NW Harris Co. park
Firefighter carried away on stretcher after house erupts in flames
Teen hailed a hero after horrific crash
UNDER SIEGE: Neighbors in Austin on edge after explosions
Authorities: Brother of Florida school shooter arrested on campus
Deputy constable shot 7 times grateful for second chance
Seattle murder suspect may be headed for Houston
Ice pick killer and serial rapist set to die this summer
Show More
Texans introduce Tyrann Mathieu to bolster secondary
Sheriff: Could be 16 victims in San Jacinto child porn case
Girl dies after shooting over video game controller
Rare amputation gives 8-year-old cancer survivor second chance
Trey Songz arrested on suspicion of domestic violence
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos