D.C. United scores in 97th minute to draw with Dynamo

Luciano Acosta scored in the 97th minute to give D.C. United a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.Alberth Elis took advantage of two D.C. blunders in as many minutes to give Houston a 2-0 lead in the first half. He scored for the second straight game by picking off a poor back pass fromYamil Asad for the breakthrough, then a minute later intercepted aFrederic Brillant pass and fedMauro Manotas for a second goal.But Darren Mattocks cut inside to get a goal back for United five minutes after half-time, and Acosta, making his first start of the season after a suspension, fired a first-time shot after the ball fell to him following a late set piece to net the equalizer.The game was played at the tiny Maryland SoccerPlex while United nears the completion of its new Audi Field, and the attendance was announced at 5,128 fans.United is still looking for a win after two draws and a a defeat in its opening three games, while Houston now has a win, loss and draw to begin the season.