HOUSTON ROCKETS

Former Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio takes 'First Shot' before Rockets-Jazz game

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio takes 'First Shot' before Rockets-Jazz game (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former Houston Astros great and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio participated in the Rockets' "First Shot" tradition in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.


Prior to tip-off at every home game, the "First Shot" ceremony takes place with a featured celebrity or local personality shooting one free throw.

A made free throw will earn $5,000 for charity with a missed free throw earning $1,000.

Although Biggio did not make the shot, he will still donate to a charity of his choice.

RELATED: "First shot": Rockets start new tradition at every home game
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbaseballHouston Astroshall of fameHouston RocketsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Harden's 41 points lead Rockets over Jazz in Game 1
Rockets defeat Jazz 110-96 in Game 1 of West semifinals
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute to play in Game 1 against Jazz
Former Jazz star Karl Malone shows support for Houston team
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Harden's 41 points lead Rockets over Jazz in Game 1
Rockets defeat Jazz 110-96 in Game 1 of West semifinals
Texans' Deshaun Watson wishes mother a Happy Birthday on Twitter
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute to play in Game 1 against Jazz
More Sports
Top Stories
Rockets defeat Jazz 110-96 in Game 1 of West semifinals
Man kills woman, kills himself, injures child in murder-suicide
Sprint, T-Mobile to combine, companies announce
Video: Man wanted in attempted kidnapping of 2 women
Former Texans player at center of violent arrest caught on camera
Mom of boy found dead inside dryer of complex speaks out
Man fatally hit by vehicle in Fort Bend County
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Show More
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit
Texans' Deshaun Watson wishes mother a Happy Birthday on Twitter
Former Jazz star Karl Malone shows support for Houston team
Neil Bush: George H.W. is 'doing much better,' will go to Maine
Rogue cat named Pepper rescued after running loose in airport
More News