Great having Hall of Famer Craig Biggio at @ToyotaCenter today for our 'First Shot' Tradition! ⚾️ 🏀 pic.twitter.com/YHCWZqZey1 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 29, 2018

Former Houston Astros great and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio participated in the Rockets' "First Shot" tradition in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.Prior to tip-off at every home game, the "First Shot" ceremony takes place with a featured celebrity or local personality shooting one free throw.A made free throw will earn $5,000 for charity with a missed free throw earning $1,000.Although Biggio did not make the shot, he will still donate to a charity of his choice.