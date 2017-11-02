LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --For former Houston Astros player and baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, this World Series win was an epic one.
Eyewitness News sports reporter Bob Slovak caught up with Biggio after the on field celebration.
"It's got to go down as one of the greatest World Series of all time," Biggio said. "Obviously, I'm crying like a little kid just because I'm happy."
Biggio said this 2017 Astros team reminds him of the guys he played with in 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2005.
Biggio was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2015.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Biggio earned All-Star honors as both a catcher and second baseman in 20 years with the Astros. He is the only player in major league history with at least 3,000 hits, 600 doubles, 400 stolen bases and 250 home runs.
