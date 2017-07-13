SPORTS

Dallas Cowboys top Forbes list for world's most valuable sports franchise

Dallas Cowboys top Forbes list for world's most valuable sports franchise. (Michael Ainsworth)

The Dallas Cowboys are worth $4.2 billion, making them the most valuable sports franchise for the second straight year, according to Forbes.

In its annual rankings, Forbes placed the New York Yankees second - up from fourth a year ago - with a value of $3.7 billion.

Next are three soccer clubs: Manchester United ($3.69 billion), Barcelona ($3.64) and Real Madrid ($3.58).

The rest of the top 10 includes the New England Patriots ($3.4 billion), New York Knicks ($3.3 billion), New York Giants ($3.1 billion), San Francisco 49ers ($3 billion) and Los Angeles Lakers ($3 billion).

The rankings are based on Forbes' valuations done over the last year for all NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, soccer, NASCAR and Formula One teams.

The average current value of the top most valuable teams is $2.5 billion, the highest to date, an increase over last year, when the average value was $2.2 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

