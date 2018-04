EMBED >More News Videos Take a look back at the World Series rings of yesteryear.

If you missed out on getting a World Championship Fan Ring, don't be discouraged, because the Corpus Christi Hooks are giving away an Astros replica World Series ring.The Hooks will give away 2,000 rings to the first fans in attendanceBefore the Hooks' season opener on Saturday at Whataburger Field, the team will give away rings to the first 2,000 fans who walk through the gates.