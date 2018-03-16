COOGS WIN! UH earns 1st NCAA tourney win in 34 years

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3222036" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's David Nuno captured the UH Cougars excited after big win vs. SDSU.

ABC13's David Nuno captures UH coach Kelvin Sampson walking to the locker room after the Cougars big win.

ABC13's David Nuno captures UH star Rob Gray sprint into the locker room after his big 39-point night vs. SDSU.

Senior guard Rob Gray was the difference-maker for UH's first NCAA tournament win in more than 30 years.With the Cougars going cold down the stretch, UH nearly coughed up a double-digit halftime lead to San Diego State, but Houston prevailed, 67-65.Gray's go-ahead layup with just one second left on the game clock sealed it for Houston.Gray scored a game-high 39 points, which is the most points scored in a debut NCAA Tournament game.The Cougars will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday. Tip-off time is set for 8:40 p.m.