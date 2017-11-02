HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're clamoring to get your hands on every limited-edition Astros World Series collectible, here's one not to miss: Coke cans.
The beverage company has unveiled a 16-ounce can honoring the Astros' historic win. The cans feature the Astros logo and the official World Series Champions mark.
The cans are available for purchase at participating Timewise and Family Dollar stores while supplies last.
For a limited time, fans can also order custom 8-ounce glass bottles of Coca-Cola, Coke Zero and Diet Coke with the team's official World Series logo from CokeStore.com.
CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!