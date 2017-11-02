SPORTS

Commemorative Coke can honors Astros World Series victory

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's another piece of limited-edition Astros World Series memorabilia to get your hands on: commemorative Coke cans. (Coca-Cola)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're clamoring to get your hands on every limited-edition Astros World Series collectible, here's one not to miss: Coke cans.

The beverage company has unveiled a 16-ounce can honoring the Astros' historic win. The cans feature the Astros logo and the official World Series Champions mark.

The cans are available for purchase at participating Timewise and Family Dollar stores while supplies last.

For a limited time, fans can also order custom 8-ounce glass bottles of Coca-Cola, Coke Zero and Diet Coke with the team's official World Series logo from CokeStore.com.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesHouston Astroscoca-colahobbiesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL
Source: Texans QB Deshaun Watson tears ACL in practice, done for season
Springer's dingers blast Astros over World Series wall
Astros reveal 2018 regular season
More Sports
Top Stories
Deshaun Watson out for season after tearing ACL
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
HISD closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
Too-tall big rig damages overpass near downtown
REPEAT? Astros will win 2018 World Series, SI says
Jaw-dropping moments from the World Series
How much the Astros could earn for winning World Series
Be prepared: It may rain on our parade tomorrow
Show More
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Gov. Abbott declares Nov. 3 Houston Astros Day
Meet Carlos Correa at Galleria Macy's on Friday
Astros broke records all along the road to victory
CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win
More News
Top Video
Springer's dingers blast Astros over World Series wall
Gov. Abbott declares Nov. 3 Houston Astros Day
HISD closed Friday after 950 staff reportedly ask off
How much the Astros could earn for winning World Series
More Video