Come and get 'em: List of Astros 2018 game giveaways

What you can get when you go to Astros games this season (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros this coming season are a hot ticket in town.

But with these giveaways in 2018, consider 'Stros tickets a scorching proposition.

In addition, the classic bobbleheads will be waiting for Houston's faithful at entrances for a few games this season. You can expect the heads of Jose Altuve, George Springer, Alex Bregman, and Justin Verlander to be immortalized.

And the Astros will have clothing offerings for fans, including floppy summer hats, socks, fedoras, and an infinity scarf.

After overwhelming popularity, the Astros are doing another giveaway with the World Champion replica ring. This time ALL fans in attendance will receive the ring.



Here are the 2018 giveaway promotions slated this season at Minute Maid Park:

  • April 28 vs. Oakland: First 10,000 fans receive a Jose Altuve AL MVP bobblehead.

  • April 29 vs. Oakland: First 10,000 fans receive a World Series Champions tote bag.

  • May 12 vs. Texas: First 10,000 fans receive an Astros floppy summer hat.

  • May 13 vs. Texas: First 10,000 fans receive an Astros infinity scarf.

  • June 20 vs. Tampa Bay: ALL fans receive a replica World Champion ring.

  • June 22 vs. Kansas City: First 10,000 fans receive an Astros fedora.

  • June 24 vs. Kansas City: First 10,000 fans receive an Astros Marvel Super Hero Lithos comic poster.

  • July 6 vs. White Sox: First 10,000 fans receive a pair of Astros socks.

  • July 7 vs. White Sox: First 10,000 fans receive an Astros gym bag.

  • July 8 vs. White Sox: First 7,500 fans ages 12 and under receive a Jose Altuve youth replica jersey.

  • July 14 vs. Detroit: First 10,000 fans receive a Justin Verlander "K Counter" bobblehead.

  • July 28 vs. Texas: First 10,000 fans receive a Lone Star Series t-shirt.

  • Aug. 9 vs. Seattle: First 10,000 fans receive a TOPPS National Baseball Card Pack.

  • Aug. 10 vs. Seattle: First 10,000 fans receive a George Springer replica rainbow jersey.

  • Sept. 1 vs. Angels: First 10,000 fans receive an Alex Bregman "Walk-Off Hit" bobblehead.

  • Sept. 15 vs. Arizona: First 10,000 fans receive a Carlos Correa replica orange jersey.

  • Sept. 23 vs. Angels: First 10,000 fans receive a 2018 Astros team photo/2019 Astros schedule poster.


You can view the promotions for this season here.
