SPORTS
espn

Chris Paul sitting out game Thursday to rest sore hamstring

Tim MacMahon
HOUSTON -- The Rocketsrested star guard Chris Paul on Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons primarily as a precautionary measure, Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said before the game.

"He would have played today if he'd have to," D'Antoni said. "But why take a chance?"

Paul was officially listed as questionable on the injury report because of left hamstring soreness. He tweaked the hamstring in the final minute of Tuesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers but indicated that it wasn't a concern.

"I'm good, I'm good," Paul said after the win in Portland. "I'll be fine."

With Houston coasting to the top overall seed, the Rockets will look for spots to selectively rest core players down the stretch of the regular season. At 57-14, the Rockets have a four-game lead and own the tiebreaker over the Golden State Warriors.

"Stay healthy," Paul said Tuesday night when asked the message for the rest of the regular season. "That's it for us. Keep playing the right way, keep building, talking on defense and play the way that we play. We are who we are. For us, we're just trying to stay healthy."

Paul, a 13-year veteran averaging 18.8 points and 7.9 assists in his first season with the Rockets, has missed 18 games with knee, adductor and groin injuries this season. The Rockets are 46-7 when Paul plays and 11-7 when he sits.

Paul's resting against the Pistons denied another reunion game against former LA Clippers co-star Blake Griffin, who was traded to Detroit midway through the season. Paul and Griffin had a heated confrontation during the Rockets' Jan. 15 loss to the Clippers, the night that Houston's Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green barged into the Clippers' locker room after the game.

Related Topics:
sportsespnhouston rocketsnbachris paul
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Harden scores 10 in OT to lift Rockets over Pistons 100-96
Ref stops game to let boy with autism get a basket
JJ Watt drops new shoe called Blue Steel
More Sports
Top Stories
Mandatory cleanup hours away at Wheeler homeless encampment
Child found in suspect's car after police chase
Officer receives highest Baytown PD honor after attack
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Golf course's transformation to botanic garden angers residents
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
Vegas gunman seen mostly alone in days before massacre
Family mourns nurse killed outside Montrose bar
Show More
Wild chase sparked by newlywed allegedly threatening wife
CASUAL COP: Who is the guy in plaid shorts during chase?
Pooja's Great India Adventure
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
Austin bombing suspect's home search ends
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos