HOUSTON TEXANS

TEXANS TRAINING CAMP: Chemistry building between Watson and receivers

EMBED </>More Videos

Update on Texans training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia (KTRK)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, West Virginia (KTRK) --
Deshaun Watson is back looking sharp early in camp.

The chemistry is building with all of his receivers, especially DeAndre Hopkins, and Will Fuller is growing with every practice.

As good as Hopkins has been in his five seasons, he never seems to get the love that he deserves.

Hopkins says he is the best receiver in the league.

Fuller has added about 15 pounds to be more durable. Highlights we can't wait to see are Hopkins and Fuller catching spirals from Deshaun Watson.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballHouston Texansnfl
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON TEXANS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
Texans put in work with a longer practice session Saturday
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
Texans players mess around in the rain after practice
Texans think strength and defense 1 week from preseason game
More Houston Texans
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News