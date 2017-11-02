HOUSTON ASTROS

Celebrate the Astros World Series win with these freebies

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros' fans can score freebies after the World Series win. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros fans are excited, to say the least. Houston made history with its first ever World Series title.

Fans, check out what the city is giving away after the championship game.

Snappy Salads: Fans wearing Astros apparel will win a free half snap at the Fountain View location.

Rita's of Houston: Astros fans receive a free upgrade to a waffle bowl or cone.

Orange Leaf: Astros fans will receive a free froyo from Orange Leaf frozen yogurt in The Woodlands.

MDC Professional Services: Free notaries for all customers in November.

Swolle Nutrition: Head over to Swole Nutrition Facebook page and qualify for a free bootcamp classes every week for the rest of the year.

Oui Banh Mi: A lucky customer can win 10 percent off purchases from the sandwich shop for a year following the Astros World Series win.

Gallery Furniture: Owner Jim "Matress Mack" Mcingvale will refund purchases of $3,000 or more after the World Series win.

Shake Shack: Offering the first 50 customers at the Houston Galleria restaurant a free chili cheese dog on Thursday.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsworld seriesHouston AstrosMLBbaseballfree stuffout and about with abc13
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
Screams, tears of joy from Houston for World Series win
Stars glow for Houston Astros World Series win
Excitement and congratulations abound as Houston Astros win World Series
Houston to have parade for champion Astros Friday
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Screams, tears of joy from Houston for World Series win
Stars glow for Houston Astros World Series win
Excitement and congratulations abound as Houston Astros win World Series
Houston to have parade for champion Astros Friday
More Sports
Top Stories
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win
Record highs? Astros aren't the only thing hot in Houston!
Craig Biggio reacts to Astros' epic World Series win
Mattress Mack giving $10M in rebates after Astros win
These Astros fans nearly lost their minds over the win
Stars glow for Houston Astros World Series win
Show More
Screams, tears of joy from Houston for World Series win
HISTORY EARNED: Astros win first ever World Series
George Springer wins World Series MVP
Thousands wait in line for Astros World Series gear
World Series win celebrated across generations
More News
Top Video
Papa John's says NFL protests has been bad for business
Stars glow for Houston Astros World Series win
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Record highs? Astros aren't the only thing hot in Houston!
More Video