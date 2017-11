Astros fans are excited, to say the least. Houston made history with its first ever World Series title.Fans, check out what the city is giving away after the championship game.Fans wearing Astros apparel will win a free half snap at the Fountain View location.Astros fans receive a free upgrade to a waffle bowl or cone.Astros fans will receive a free froyo from Orange Leaf frozen yogurt in The Woodlands.Free notaries for all customers in November.Head over to Swole Nutrition Facebook page and qualify for a free bootcamp classes every week for the rest of the year.A lucky customer can win 10 percent off purchases from the sandwich shop for a year following the Astros World Series win.Owner Jim "Matress Mack" Mcingvale will refund purchases of $3,000 or more after the World Series win.Offering the first 50 customers at the Houston Galleria restaurant a free chili cheese dog on Thursday.