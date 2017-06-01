SPORTS

Carson Wentz's tweet gets local high school student out of final exam

Carson Wentz gets student out of finals. Ducis Rodgers reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on May 31, 2017. (WPVI)

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania --
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz came to the aid of one local high school student who did not want to take a final exam.

On Wednesday morning, Collin Hurley of West Chester Rustin High School tweeted out a photo.


On the board behind him and his teacher were the words, "Carson Wentz favorite/retweet = No Final. By June 4th."

Meaning, if Wentz retweeted or favorited the tweet by Sunday, there would be no final exam for Collin and his class.

It only took a few hours for Wentz to respond.

He quote tweeted Collin and asked, "Will this do the trick?" - and even completed it with a fist emoji.


It was no surprise that Collin was very excited.

"WE DID IT BABY! CARSON YOU'RE THE BEST. GOOD LUCK THIS SEASON #11," Collin tweeted - in all caps, of course.

(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
