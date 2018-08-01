SPORTS

Cancer patient must pay ski bills even after diagnosis

EMBED </>More Videos

Cancer patient still required to pay ski bills

ARVADA, Colorado (KTRK) --
Many in Colorado look to purchase season passes to ski at numerous resorts throughout the year. While Michael Cookson is an avid skiier, hitting the slopes more than 50 times last year, an unexpected turn of events forced him to take a break.

Cookson was diagnosed with prostate cancer that spread to his bones. He looked to cancel his ski pass because of it. This pass costs $899 and is automatically renewed annually.

Once he reached out to Vail Resorts in hopes of canceling the ski pass, his request was denied. Cookson told Denver7 it was "kind of petty and greedy."

In a statement, Vail Resorts said there was a $25 pass insurance that could've prevented him from paying the fees. Cookson did not pay the extra money and wants it to be a lesson for others.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsskiingski resortsColorado
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
New York Mets fans offered free therapy
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Trump insults LeBron James, Don Lemon over CNN interview
Texans' younger players ready to make a difference at camp
Isaiah Spiller excited to lead Klein Collins in senior season
More sports
SPORTS
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News