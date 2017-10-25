Thousands of surveillance cameras are expected to be used when the Astros return to Minute Maid Park.A lot of the cameras are perched on top of traffic lights with them blending in with Houston's landscape."They're pretty inconspicuous," Nancy Green said.Across downtown Houston, there are hundreds of cameras. Emergency officials said they can view around 3,000 live feeds across the region."Wow, that's a lot. Big Brother is watching," Mark Peacock said.City leaders expect at least 50,000 people in and around Minute Maid Park for the games and officials will have access to a drone -- if necessary."This is a major event. I think we are going to treat it similarly to major events, like the Super Bowl," Mayor Sylvester Turner said.