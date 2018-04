A Friend A Fan A Kid single out now! on all streaming platforms. video on @tidal and youtube. watch now 👇🏾https://t.co/fJuaCyqcMt — feeno (@ArianFoster) April 24, 2018

.@ArianFoster is on a mission to fully explore himself. Releasing his first hip-hop album is only part of it. My latest for @TheUndefeated https://t.co/blVr4el9pX — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2018

Former Houston Texans player Arian Foster has taken his talents from the football field to the music studio.Recently, Foster, who goes by the rap name of "Bobby Feeno," launched a new song on Tidal.The song is titled "A Friend A Fan A Kid."Across social media, Foster has received a lot of compliments -- including a feature story by ESPN's Jemele Hill for The Undefeated."I've been making music since I was 12 years old, kind of religiously," he told Hill