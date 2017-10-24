HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros player Dallas Kuechel and Dodgers player Justin Turner face-off in battle of the beards. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
In just a few hours, the Astros will face the Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

For the Astros and Dodgers, it's time to fear the beard.

Dallas Kuechel is the latest Houston sports legend to sport the "bushy beards." He dominated the Yankees during the ALCS and Houston's hoping to get that same action in tonight's World Series game.

The Dodger's Justin Turner also has some impressive facial hair. So tonight it's "battle of the beards."

Who has the better facial hair?

