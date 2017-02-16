SPORTS

University of Arizona baseball team recreates scene from 'Major League'

The University of Arizona college baseball team recreated spring training scene from 'Major League' movie.

TUCSON, AZ (KTRK) --
Grab your peanuts...baseball season is here. While some teams are in spring training mode, others, like the University of Arizona, are ready to play their first game. But before they do, they wanted to show everyone how they got ready for the season.

The Wildcats put together a fun YouTube video recreating that famous spring training scene from one of the best baseball movies ever made - the 1989 movie "Major League." Do you remember it?

They used their own players, of course, in the video. One of them dressed up as Charlie Sheen's characater Ricky Vaughn, also known as "Wild Thing."

Click here to watch the clip from the movie.
