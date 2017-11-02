HOUSTON ASTROS

Superstar's dad talks about all the reasons why he's proud of his son

George Springer's dad talks about why he's most proud of his son. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
George Springer's dad couldn't be more proud of his superstar son. But it's not just because of his play on the field.

George Springer Junior beamed with pride when he son won the World Series MVP Wednesday night.

He talked about his son's versatility and willingness to help his teammates on and off the field.

But it's how Springer combines all of these attributes that makes his father most proud.

"I see what he does on the field, off the field, see the kind of teammate he is. He's a great son, great brother to his sisters and a great friend to his friends. The thing I'm most proud about him, yes he's MVP, but he's an MVP off the field," said Springer Jr.
