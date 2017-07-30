Houston Astros great Jeff Bagwell cemented his historic career with an induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.In front of a crowd in Cooperstown, N.Y., Bagwell recalled his illustrious career in Houston.During his speech, Bagwell thanked his coaches and talked about his infamous swing."It's not something you want to teach to your kids," he said.Over the course of his 15-year career with the Astros, he had 449 home runs, 1,529 RBI's, 969 extra-base hits and a lifetime batting average of .297. He was selected Rookie of the Year in 1991, awarded a Gold Glove and Most Valuable Player in 1994, and named a Silver Slugger in 1994, 1997 and 1999.Statement from Astros owner and Chairman Jim Crane: