COOPERSTOWN, New York (KTRK) --Houston Astros great Jeff Bagwell cemented his historic career with an induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
In front of a crowd in Cooperstown, N.Y., Bagwell recalled his illustrious career in Houston.
During his speech, Bagwell thanked his coaches and talked about his infamous swing.
"It's not something you want to teach to your kids," he said.
Over the course of his 15-year career with the Astros, he had 449 home runs, 1,529 RBI's, 969 extra-base hits and a lifetime batting average of .297. He was selected Rookie of the Year in 1991, awarded a Gold Glove and Most Valuable Player in 1994, and named a Silver Slugger in 1994, 1997 and 1999.
Statement from Astros owner and Chairman Jim Crane:
"On behalf of the Astros organization, I'd like to congratulate Jeff Bagwell. When Jeff played here, a sign was posted in the weight room that read 'Bagwell's Gym, Work Hard, Play Hard or Leave.' That reveals a great deal about what he was all about. Throughout his career, Jeff worked extremely hard to become a great player. He was a winner and an outstanding representative of the Houston Astros and of the City of Houston. We were thrilled when Craig Biggio was voted into the Hall two years ago, and now we are ecstatic that Jeff will be joining him."
Immortalized. #BagwellHOF pic.twitter.com/cym7tU9BND— Houston Astros (@astros) July 30, 2017
Jeff Bagwell, welcome to immortality. #FirstLook #HOFWKND @astros https://t.co/tMjjxR8Pk4 pic.twitter.com/jj5S3vY31Q— Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) July 30, 2017
