Astros World Series ring design shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony

Astros World Series ring design shrouded in mystery ahead of ceremony

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the Houston Astros get ready to receive their World Series rings, Eyewitness News is looking into what goes into creating championship rings.

The rings have been kept secret until Tuesday night's unveiling before the Astros take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Owner Jim Crane purchased 1,332 rings for the Astros organization.

That means all players, coaches, clubhouse and training staff, baseball and business front office, medical staff, part-time associates, Hall of Fame players, owners, and broadcasters will receive rings.

The Astros wouldn't confirm whether all rings were purchased at the same price point.

With each ring costing between $8,000 and $12,000, the total cost could be somewhere between $10.66 million and $15.98 million.

Rick Antona opened Uptown Diamond in the Galleria area five years ago. He said his company came in second in a bid to design the Astros World Series ring.

"Loved sports my whole life and I was always fascinated by Super Bowl rings and Stanley Cup rings, and just said, 'Hey I'd love to make one of those someday,'" Antona explained.

He said championship rings usually take about eight to 10 weeks to complete. They usually include specifics about the city they represent.

"Typically, they'll put the year, they'll put the sayings of the city, they'll put the skyline," he said.

You won't be able to purchase the actual championship rings, but you will have a chance to get something close.

"The team will buy the ring for everybody in the organization," Antona said. "Then, what they'll do is they'll manufacture stuff for their friends and family to buy."

Take a look back at the World Series rings of yesteryear.

