Some Houston Astros tickets face up to 80 percent price hike next year

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Close to 100 front-row seats in the dugout sections at Minute Maid Park could see an 80 percent price bump, the Houston Business Journal reports.

According to HBJ, less than two percent of Astros season tickets are expected to see a "significant" price increase next season. Most of the affected seats aren't available for single-game purchase.

Reid Ryan, president of business operations for the Astros, told HBJ that full season ticket holders were notified of the changes last week.

Read more about the Astros ticket bump on the Houston Business Journal's website.

