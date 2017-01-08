Astros' Springer, young fan get matching haircuts

HOUSTON (KTRK) --It was the moment of a lifetime for a young Astros fan, as he got to spend time with one of his heroes at Minute Maid Park.
Last month, 7-year-old Will Erickson wrote a letter to Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow asking him never to trade his favorite player, George Springer. He even listed several convincing reasons.
Remember Will, who sent a letter to @jluhnow about not trading Springer? He & George got their hair cut today!— Houston Astros (@astros) January 7, 2017
Yesterday, George invited Will and his family to the field. Springer showed them around the clubhouse and dugout. They even got matching haircuts.