Astros' Springer, young fan get matching haircuts

It was the moment of a lifetime for a young Astros fan, as he got to spend time with one of his heroes at Minute Maid Park.Last month, 7-year-old Will Erickson wrote a letter to Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow asking him never to trade his favorite player, George Springer. He even listed several convincing reasons.Yesterday, George invited Will and his family to the field. Springer showed them around the clubhouse and dugout. They even got matching haircuts.