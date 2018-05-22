SPORTS
espn

Astros release currently suspended ex-top prospect Jon Singleton

The Houston Astros have released former top prospect Jon Singleton, who currently is serving a 100-game suspension for a third positive drug test.

The team made the announcement Monday night.

Singleton, 26, a first baseman, played for Double-A Corpus Christi last season and hit .205 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs. He tested positive for a drug of abuse and was suspended by Major League Baseball for 100 games in January.

Drafted in the eighth round by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2009 and acquired by the Astros in the Hunter Pence trade in July 2011, Singleton hasn't played in the majors since 2015, when he went 9-for-47 in 19 games. He played 95 games for the Astros in 2014, going 52-for-310 (.168). Baseball America regarded him as the Astros' best prospect by the end of the 2011 season.

Singleton's first positive test came in June 2012, his first month in Double-A, and he said he quit using marijuana for the rest of that season. After the season, during which he hit .284 with 21 homers and 79 RBIs, he went to the Arizona Fall League. He failed a second test in December 2012, with a 50-game suspension coming a month later. He was then admitted to an inpatient rehabilitation center for a month.

"I knew I had a problem," Singleton said in a 2014 interview with The Associated Press. "Even after I failed the second drug test, I couldn't stop smoking weed. It was really bad. Me going [to the rehab center] was definitely the best move."

He has also admitted to abusing alcohol as a substitute for marijuana after the stint in rehab.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbjonathan singletonhouston astros
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Warriors' Andre Iguodala (knee) doubtful for Game 4
Mike D'Antoni's isolation adaptation: 'With James and Chris, why not?'
Keep it simple: Rockets talk Game 4 strategy in 60 seconds
Cole, Astros open two-game set vs. Giants
More Sports
Top Stories
3 arrested in possible courthouse ATM crime ring
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt inspires Santa Fe shooting survivors' recovery
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
Show More
Voting today? Get a free ride to the polls
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
And the next 'American Idol' is...
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
Valedictorian forced to remove references to God from speech
More News