SPORTS

Astros place pitcher Lance McCullers on disabled list

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to lower back discomfort. The move is retroactive to June 9.

McCullers, the Astros' number 2 starter, will join ace Dallas Keuchel, who is recovering from neck pain.

McCullers is the fifth Astros starter to require a stint on the DL this year. Joe Musgrove will be activated to start Monday against the Rangers.

Team officials say they don't expect McCullers' absence to be long.

The placement of the team's top two starters on the disabled list has concerned some fans even though the injuries aren't deemed serious.

Luckily, the Astros already have such an enormous lead on their division that their absence doesn't diminish the team's post-season prospects.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sports
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Historic Michael Jordan shoes break record
Lance McCullers is latest Astros starter to go on DL
David Quessenberry wins George Halas Award from PFWA
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
More Sports
Top Stories
3 teens, 1 child shot at apartment complex in N. Harris Co.
Woman rides on hood of car on Highway 290 in Houston
Driver ejected from truck after crashing into building
Crews fixing several leaks on Battleship Texas
5 things to know about the Battleship Texas
Hot, humid, and a chance of possible downpours
5 things you didn't know about George Bush
Show More
Open Air Festival lineup released
Intersections with stoplights likely to see crashes
Woman loses arm in shark attack
President Trump crashes wedding reception at golf club
Attorney General Sessions' testimony will be public
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
Astros' Springer 'strikes' to help kids who stutter
PHOTOS: Former President George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
More Photos