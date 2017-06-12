Astros place pitcher Lance McCullers on disabled list

Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to lower back discomfort. The move is retroactive to June 9.McCullers, the Astros' number 2 starter, will join ace Dallas Keuchel, who is recovering from neck pain.McCullers is the fifth Astros starter to require a stint on the DL this year. Joe Musgrove will be activated to start Monday against the Rangers.Team officials say they don't expect McCullers' absence to be long.The placement of the team's top two starters on the disabled list has concerned some fans even though the injuries aren't deemed serious.Luckily, the Astros already have such an enormous lead on their division that their absence doesn't diminish the team's post-season prospects.