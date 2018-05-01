SPORTS

Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer accuses Astros pitching staff of cheating

Astros manager AJ Hinch hits back at rival's cheating accusation (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Whether it's just sour grapes from a rival or an accusation with credence, the Astros on Tuesday were hit with questions of possible cheating by their pitching staff.

Cleveland Indians pitcher and Houston resident Trevor Bauer became the most notable name to bring up questions on Twitter about the Astros' pitching.

Bauer replied to a quoted tweet that brought up the possibility that starting pitchers Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole, and Charlie Morton are using a sticky substance to doctor baseballs for increased spin.



Major League Baseball bans extra substances like pine tar from being used in live play on the mound. In addition, the three Astros named in the accusation are in the top five in the American League for the best ERA.

Bauer added more fuel to the accusation bringing up the pine tar term.



In response, members of the Astros hit back at the accusation. Reliever Collin McHugh insisted that simple coaching has helped the staff get better year after year.


Starter Lance McCullers Jr. then brought up the possibility of envy for Bauer's outspokenness.



"Jealousy isn't a good look on you my man," quote tweeted McCullers. "You have great stuff and have worked hard for it, like the rest of us, no need for this. I will ask though because my spin rate and spin axis on my 4 seem (sic) is a$$."

Alex Bregman provided this mic drop in Bauer's direction:


What should be the final word in the whole saga, Astros manager A.J. Hinch dismissed Bauer's claims.

"I don't know if it's gamesmanship, or college pranks, or what would make someone have any sort of statement without any evidence, so it's kind of ridiculous that it's even a topic," Hinch told MLB Network Radio.

Bauer, a seven-year pro and starting pitcher who went 17-9 in 2017, further claimed he will have evidence to support his claim against a team he apparently respects.



Bauer may face the Astros batters when Cleveland begins a three-game series on May 18 at Minute Maid Park.
