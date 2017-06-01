Astros need your votes for the All-Star Game

Want to see your favorite Astros at the All-Star Game on July 11? Vote here!
Voting will take place between now and June 29. You can vote up to five times a day.
Jose Altuve is inching closer to the top, but trails New York Yankees' second baseman Starlin Castro by 536 votes.
Carlos Correa trails Cleveland Indians shortstop Franciso Lindor.
Brian McCann trails Kansas City Royals' catcher Salvador Perez and Baltimore Orioles' Welington Castillo.
Yuli Gurriel ranks fifth among first baseman. Carlos Beltran and George Springer don't even break the top ten among outfielders.
The MLB has transformed the whole voting process into a sponsored, online-only thing that features the sponsor's name more prominently than the worthy players for the game.
There is no initiative to ensure the current best players in the game get in, only the biggest crowd draws. As the fourth largest city in the U.S., there should be plenty of votes for the deserving Astros.
