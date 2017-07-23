SPORTS

Astros' Colin Moran placed on 10-day disabled list due to facial fracture

Moran fouled a ball off his left eye and had difficulty standing before being carted from the field.

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KTRK) --
The Houston Astros have tweeted that they're putting Colin Moran on the 10-day disabled list due to a facial fracture from Saturday night's game.


The Astros ended up winning the game eight to four.
