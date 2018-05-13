SPORTS

Astros moms throw out first pitch to their sons on Mother's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros moms throw out first pitch before Sunday's game. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In celebration of Mother's Day, the moms of several Houston Astros players took to the diamond to throw out the first pitch.

Laste Altuve (Jose Altuve), Jackie Bregman (Alex Bregman), Sandybell Correa (Carlos Correa), Teresa Keuchel (Dallas Keuchel), Olga Gurriel (Yuli Gurriel), and Sherry McCann (Brian McCann) threw out the first pitch Sunday to their sons at Minute Maid Park.

The players in turn presented a bouquet of flowers to their moms.

Happy Mother's Day!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosmother's dayHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rangers seek series win against Astros
Morton fans career-high 14 as Astros beat Rangers 6-1
Morton fans career-high 14 as Astros beat Rangers 6-1
Fans help celebrate Texans mascot's birthday in Stafford
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston police officer arrested for DWI in Montgomery County
Former South Houston Volunteer Fire Department fire chief has died
Water main break affecting homes in Sugar Land community
Man shot in head outside NE Houston nightclub
3 arrested after rooftop burglary at Pawn Shop
Driver accused of running over and killing man after dispute
1 pedestrian dead in fatal crash in downtown Houston, police say
iPhone explodes feet away from store employee
Show More
Teacher accused of telling students to throw rocks at student
Loved ones remember coach killed in boating accident on Lake Conroe
Man dead, 3 officers sick from unknown substance at hotel
HPD: 1 person shot at gas station in south Houston
VIDEO: Laundry sniffer caught on camera in families backyard
More News