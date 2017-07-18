Astros' Josh Reddick met fans at Katy Whataburger

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2202069" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Great baseball and great deals, check out these freebies and deals at Minute Maid Park

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick met with fans Tuesday at Whataburger.From 11 a.m. to noon, the first-year Astros player was accompanied by mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars team at 1255 N. Fry Rd.The first 225 guests recieved autographs from the Astros player.This was the second "Whatafan" event of the summer involving the American League-leading Astros. Fans were also able to register to win four tickets to an upcoming game, a VIP tour of Minute Maid Park and an autographed item.All entrants were eligible for a grand prize lunch with the team's president of business operations, Reid Ryan.