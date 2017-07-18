HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros' Josh Reddick met fans at Katy Whataburger

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros' Josh Reddick meeting fans at Whataburger

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick met with fans Tuesday at Whataburger.

From 11 a.m. to noon, the first-year Astros player was accompanied by mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars team at 1255 N. Fry Rd.

The first 225 guests recieved autographs from the Astros player.

This was the second "Whatafan" event of the summer involving the American League-leading Astros. Fans were also able to register to win four tickets to an upcoming game, a VIP tour of Minute Maid Park and an autographed item.

All entrants were eligible for a grand prize lunch with the team's president of business operations, Reid Ryan.

RELATED: Freebies, deals and fun events this year at Astros' games
EMBED More News Videos

Great baseball and great deals, check out these freebies and deals at Minute Maid Park

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosMLBfast food restaurantKaty
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
Carlos Beltran homers after Astros hold mock funeral for his glove
Astros' Peacock faces M's, looking to solidify starting spot
Astros SS Carlos Correa says he has been playing through pain in thumb
Seager's homer in 10th lifts Mariners over Astros 9-7
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Carlos Beltran homers after Astros hold mock funeral for his glove
Andre Johnson to be Texans' first 'Ring of Honor' inductee
5 reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame
Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta interested in buying the Rockets
More Sports
Top Stories
More storms possible this afternoon
EXCLUSIVE: Teens arrested in attempted Applebee's robbery
Andre Johnson to be Texans' first 'Ring of Honor' inductee
RodeoHouston unveils plans for star-shaped stage
Concerns about parasite outbreak making Texans sick
Reward offered in two heists at Westheimer firearms store
After decades of trying, 59-year-old woman gives birth
Dog thrown from car during road rage incident
Show More
Sources: DiNardo claimed 2 killings in Philadelphia
Search for burglars called off after chase in N. Harris Co.
2 brothers shot during NW Harris Co. home invasion
Health care bill collapses on arrival in Senate
Transgender Texan posts photo with Abbott to decry bill
More News
Top Video
Oldest Austin WWII vet gets free home repairs
Whataburger throws birthday party for boy with autism
After decades of trying, 59-year-old woman gives birth
Couple ties the knot at Antarctica Research Station
More Video