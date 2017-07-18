HOUSTON ASTROS

Astros' Josh Reddick meeting fans at Katy Whataburger today

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is meeting with fans Tuesday at Whataburger.

The first-year Astros player will be accompanied by mascot Orbit and the Shooting Stars team at 1255 N. Fry Rd. His appearance is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

Autographs will be guaranteed to the first 225 guests.

This is the second "Whatafan" event of the summer involving the American League-leading Astros. Fans can also register to win four tickets to an upcoming game, a VIP tour of Minute Maid Park and an autographed item.

All entrants are also eligible for a grand prize of lunch with the team's president of business operations, Reid Ryan.
