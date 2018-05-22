SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Houston Astros donating raffle proceeds to Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston Astros players worked out Tuesday wearing shirts honoring Santa Fe High School. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Every corner of the Houston area has thrown their support for the grief-stricken Santa Fe community.

From blood to monetary donations, Texans are helping Texans in the wake of last week's shooting tragedy.

You can now include the Houston Astros as one of the many big supporters of Santa Fe High School. The team plans to donate proceeds from their Share2Care 50/50 raffle to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund. Fans at the game can buy raffle entries to build up the pot. Half of the total proceeds serves as the winning jackpot while the other half supports the Santa Fe recovery effort.

The raffle donation is effective during the two games of the Astros' series with the San Francisco Giants starting Tuesday.

In addition, Astros players took batting practice while wearing green t-shirts with the words "We Play for Santa Fe" inscribed in gold. The two colors are the team shades for the sports teams of Santa Fe High.

The school's baseball team took the field for a playoff game one day after the shooting tragedy. Two of the injured students from the incident were in the dugout to support their squad.

READ MORE: Santa Fe High School baseball team return to field day after tragic shooting

EMBED More News Videos

Santa Fe baseball team return to field on Saturday evening.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsSanta Fe High School shootingdonationsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Student recall acts of heroism during Santa Fe HHS shooting
Gov. Abbott host first round table discussion on school shootings
Students enter Santa Fe HS building for the first time since shooting
Houston Texans praise Watt's role as healer in wake of Santa Fe
More Santa Fe High School shooting
SPORTS
Astros wear 'We Play For Santa Fe' T-shirts during batting practice
Astros release currently suspended ex-top prospect Jon Singleton
Ex-cheerleader lead plaintiff in lawsuit against Texans
Lawsuit claims Texan cheerleader coach called member "chunky cheek"
More Sports
Top Stories
Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist text messages
Grade changing scandal uncovered at Furr High School
Student recall acts of heroism during Santa Fe HHS shooting
Navigating Houston's airports using the latest technology
Students enter Santa Fe HS building for the first time since shooting
Fifth grader arrested after 2 students shot with pellet gun
Buc-ee's beaver mascot wins in lawsuit over branding
Multiple arrests in possible courthouse ATM crime ring
Show More
One Minute Weather: More downpours today
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
Gov. Abbott host first round table discussion on school shootings
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
More News