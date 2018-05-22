EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3497296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Santa Fe baseball team return to field on Saturday evening.

Every corner of the Houston area has thrown their support for the grief-stricken Santa Fe community.From blood to monetary donations, Texans are helping Texans in the wake of last week's shooting tragedy.You can now include the Houston Astros as one of the many big supporters of Santa Fe High School. The team plans to donate proceeds from their Share2Care 50/50 raffle to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund. Fans at the game can buy raffle entries to build up the pot. Half of the total proceeds serves as the winning jackpot while the other half supports the Santa Fe recovery effort.The raffle donation is effective during the two games of the Astros' series with the San Francisco Giants starting Tuesday.In addition, Astros players took batting practice while wearing green t-shirts with the words "We Play for Santa Fe" inscribed in gold. The two colors are the team shades for the sports teams of Santa Fe High.The school's baseball team took the field for a playoff game one day after the shooting tragedy. Two of the injured students from the incident were in the dugout to support their squad.