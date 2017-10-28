SPORTS

Astros' Gurriel avoids World Series suspension, will be suspended 5 games in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

Yuli Gurriel addresses controversial gesture during Game 3 of the World Series. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Yuli Gurriel has avoided a suspension during the World Series for an inappropriate gesture during Game 3 of the World Series. He will be suspended the first five games of next season without pay.

EMBED More News Videos

MLB announces suspension decision.


Gurriel has agreed to undergo sensitivity training. The Houston Astros will donate Gurriel's missed salary to charitable causes.

The Astros released the following statement:


Gurriel started a huge second inning for the Houston Astros launching a solo home run to left field off Dodgers starting pitcher Yu Darvish.


But much of the talk on social media after Game 3 of the World Series was about a gesture he made a short time after that some say was racist.

Gurriel appeared to slant his eyes in an apparent reference to Darvish's Asian heritage.

After the game, Gurriel said he didn't know the gesture was offensive.

"I didn't mean to offend anybody," Gurriel said through his translator. "In Cuba we call everybody who is from Asia, Chino. We don't call them Japanese or Chinese. We call them Chino."

EMBED More News Videos

Astros manager A.J. Hinch responds to controversial gesture from Yuli Gurriel.


Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he was made aware of the gesture.

"I know he's remorseful," Hinch added.

Darvish responded to the gesture.

"Houston has Asian fans and Japanese fans," Darvish noted through a translator after the game. "Acting like that is just disrespectful to people around the world."

EMBED More News Videos

Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish speaks about a racist gesture made by the Astros' Yulieski Gurriel after Game 3 of the World Series in Houston on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.



He then called for Gurriel to learn from the mistake.

"Nobody's perfect. Everybody's different. We're just going to have to learn from it. He made a mistake. We're just going to learn from it. We are all human beings. Just learn from it and we have to move forward."


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsLos Angeles DodgersHouston Astrosworld seriesHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Gurriel won't be suspended for any World Series games
7-year-old with 3-D-printed hand to throw first pitch at Game 4 of World Series
Bob McNair meets with Texans players, expresses regret over 'inmates' comment
Win two tickets to World Series Game 5 tonight!
More Sports
Top Stories
2 wins away, Astros get All-Star Wood in World Series Gm. 4
LOUDER! Electric atmosphere lifts Astros at Minute Maid Park
Beat World Series traffic with your own private helicopter
Houston waking up to chilly temperatures this morning
Overturned truck closes SW Fwy southbound at West Loop
Special Olympians go for gold in flag football tourney
10 underdog movies Astros fans need to watch
Study: Millennials saving more money than anyone else
Show More
San Jac players inspired by Houston Astros' success
Officer helps make child's birthday special
'HORRIFIC': Two killed in fiery high-speed crash
Home security system saves family dog from fire
Time for some Halloween fun this weekend!
More News
Top Video
Beat World Series traffic with your own private helicopter
Win two tickets to World Series Game 5 tonight!
2 wins away, Astros get All-Star Wood in World Series Gm. 4
Officer helps make child's birthday special
More Video