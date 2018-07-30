With the shooting taking place at Sante Fe High School back in May, various organizations have looked to help the school recover from this tragic event. The Astros Foundation joined in, donating $75,000 to the Sante Fe Texas Education Foundation.All proceeds will be distributed to the Santa Fe Strong Fund and the Santa Fe ISD Police Department for new equipment."The tragedy at Santa Fe High School hit very close to home and we wanted to support the community in their time of need as much as we could," said Astros Foundation Executive Director Twila Carter. "Providing funds for the school as well as to those who protect the students is the right thing to do and we will continue to support our friends and neighbors during these difficult times."This is not the first time the Astros have donated to the Sante Fe Strong Fund. They donated proceeds from their Share2Care 50/50 raffle to the fund in May. All players warmed up in green shirts saying "We Play for Santa Fe" with gold lettering.