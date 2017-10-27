Astros fever has taken over the city of Houston from the youngest of fans to those of us who have been following the 'Stros for years."Sometimes the teachers have to say quit talking abut the Astros," said Brayden Blackburn, a student at Horn Elementary.Everywhere you look folks are decked out in orange and blue and people all over town are looking for gear to wear."We have been busy after the Astros went to the World Series," said Ellyse Espinosa of State Line Designs.Espinosa said orders of her original World Series design have gone through the roof."I know a lot of people were going to the chain stores but couldn't find anyutihng," she said. "We needed something fast."Also, the ladies are even making sure the nails match the outfit."I'm getting the Astros baseball and the logo," said Teresa Ybarra.Ybarra was at the Maldives Nail Salon in the east end on Navigation getting her nails ready for game day."It's just excitement at work at school," she said. "Every conversation is just Astros."When it comes to what people eat at watch parties, bake shops like Dessert Gallery can't make Astros baked goods fast enough."They want cakes and they want cookies cupscakes and we're ready," said Sara Brook.A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got