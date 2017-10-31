SPORTS

Astros fans fill up Minute Maid for away game

The Astros may be playing in LA tonight, but you would never know that looking at Minute Maid Park. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Astros may be playing in LA tonight, but you would never know that looking at Minute Maid Park. Every ticket was claimed to Tuesday's watch party.

Tom and Phillis Moore have been going to games there for 37 years.

"We watched the playoffs here in 1989 and we started getting season tickets," said Tom.

With the season the Astros have had this year, there are many new fans as well.

Davin Opfer is 11 years old and says there's no contest, he'd rather be here than trick or treating.

"I don't really like candy and I've been watching Astros a lot," said Opfer.

He's not old enough to remember the last time the Astros made it to the World Series, but he knew plenty about that run-- and the much better one we're seeing this year.

He's like many other fans, drawn to this amazing team full of heart.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

