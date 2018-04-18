The Astros family is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/Or8tkBFspW — Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2018

Reid Ryan has issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/sCFRThbdgF — Houston Astros (@astros) April 18, 2018

As a big fan of the Astros, Barbara Bush often kept score while at games. This is one of her scoresheets from 2006 that resides in the Astros archives. The Bushes usually left after the seventh inning. She signed this one. RIP. pic.twitter.com/i8QNs8XRoh — Mike Acosta (@AstrosTalk) April 18, 2018

Various condolences poured in as news of former First Lady Barbara Bush's passing went public.Many of those condolences came from members of Bush's favorite team, the Houston Astros.The team's president, Reid Ryan, shared a statement saying in part:"As Houstonians and frequent visitors to Minute Maid Park to watch their beloved Astros, we had the great privilege of getting to know Mrs. Bush and President Bush personally. While at the ballpark, both always greeted everyone from the ticket-takers to the ushers with a warm, friendly smile," Ryan wrote.Astros authentication manager Mike Acosta shared a sweet memory and a photo of the score sheet she gave the team from 2006."As a big fan of the Astros, Barbara Bush often kept score while at games. This is one of her score sheets from 2006 that resides in the Astros archives," Acosta wrote.Baytown's Cyndi Campbell Cook used to work with the Astros. She posted her memory of when she had to escort the President and the First Lady to the Diamond Club.